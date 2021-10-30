6 cyclists injured after being struck by car in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were reportedly injured after being hit by a vehicle while they rode bicycles in Liberty County Saturday morning.According to Liberty County Sheriff's Office, six cyclists were hit as they traveled eastbound on Highway 787 at about 11 a.m.The six cyclists were participating in an annual ride from San Diego, California to St. Augustine, Florida when what authorities believe to be a Ford Focus struck the line of cyclists, according to Sheriff's Patrol Cpl James W. McQueen.Authorities said two of the cyclists hit were airlifted to a hospital in Beaumont. One other cyclist was taken by ground to a hospital in Kingwood, according to authorities.The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation. Officials have not commented on the condition of the vehicle's driver.The crash comes just over a month after another mass casualty crash in the region involving bicyclists.Six people were struck by a vehicle in Waller County on Sept. 25.The investigation into that crash is still active, and is being investigated by the Waller County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Elton Mathis said he has assigned a senior prosecutor to the case who will work with an accident reconstructionist to determine why a teenage boy in a pickup truck ran into the cyclists.