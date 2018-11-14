COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --A fraternity at Texas A&M has been suspended for violating alcohol and hazing rules at the time of a freshman's death.
Joseph Little, an 18-year-old freshman from Houston, died on August 28, as the school year was beginning. Little reportedly had a seizure at an off-campus housing complex two days before he died. He had just been accepted into Phi Gamma Delta.
University officials confirm the chapter of Phi Gamma Delta has been suspended following a Student Accountability Board review at the beginning of November. The fraternity violated a list of student rules, including hazing and various alcohol and drug rules during the weekend prior to Little's death, school officials say.
An autopsy was performed into Little's death. Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.
A criminal investigation is ongoing.
Little graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston.