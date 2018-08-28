Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --A Texas A&M University freshman from Houston has died at College Station Medical Center after an incident over the weekend.
College Station police were called to an off-campus housing complex Sunday afternoon after reports of a student having a seizure.
The student, identified as 18-year-old Joseph Little, was transported to the medical center in critical condition.
Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill says Little was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hill told KBTX that the death appeared to be unnatural, but that nothing pointed towards drugs or alcohol.
The cause of Little's death will not be revealed until an autopsy is completed.
College Station police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating the incident.