Authorities investigating Texas A&M student death after an off-campus incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas A&M University freshman from Houston has died at College Station Medical Center after an incident over the weekend.

College Station police were called to an off-campus housing complex Sunday afternoon after reports of a student having a seizure.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Joseph Little, was transported to the medical center in critical condition.

Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill says Little was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hill told KBTX that the death appeared to be unnatural, but that nothing pointed towards drugs or alcohol.

The cause of Little's death will not be revealed until an autopsy is completed.

College Station police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas a&m universitystudent diescollege studentu.s. & worlddeath investigationCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Husband begs to find driver who hit pregnant wife in SE Houston
Woman says movers still have her stuff 2 months after move
Houston rooftop theater announces fall movie lineup
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
House of Pies lets you get dessert fix with online ordering
Post Oak Little League receives City of Houston proclamation
Families of slain girls suing after Humble drunk driving crash
Show More
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
YEAR AFTER HARVEY: Flood fills Meyerland's Jewish center
Astronaut quits halfway through training
Man wanted for exposing himself to woman and kids at park
Deputy helps homeless man with new look for fresh start
More News