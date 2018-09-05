The death of an 18-year-old Texas A&M student from Houston has prompted a review of a fraternity's actions the weekend before the teen's passing.In a statement, the university told Eyewitness News the Office of the Dean of Student Life is looking into whether the fraternity that accepted Joseph Little broke any rules relating to A&M-sanctioned organization.Little died on August 28 after he reportedly had a seizure at an off-campus housing complex in College Station two days before.Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill said the seizure came as a shock, citing the teen didn't have a history of them."In deaths like this that are unexpected or unattended, I would order an autopsy and I did order an autopsy after the organ donation in this case. I would say that nothing at this point, points to drugs or alcohol," said Hill.The cause of Little's death has not yet been revealed. Autopsy results are pending and could take up to eight weeks to complete.Little graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston.