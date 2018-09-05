STUDENT DIES

Texas A&M reviewing frat that accepted Houston student before his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas A&M dean reviewing fraternity in which one of its pledging members died.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
The death of an 18-year-old Texas A&M student from Houston has prompted a review of a fraternity's actions the weekend before the teen's passing.

In a statement, the university told Eyewitness News the Office of the Dean of Student Life is looking into whether the fraternity that accepted Joseph Little broke any rules relating to A&M-sanctioned organization.

Little died on August 28 after he reportedly had a seizure at an off-campus housing complex in College Station two days before.

RELATED: Texas A&M freshman from Houston dies after seizure

Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill said the seizure came as a shock, citing the teen didn't have a history of them.

"In deaths like this that are unexpected or unattended, I would order an autopsy and I did order an autopsy after the organ donation in this case. I would say that nothing at this point, points to drugs or alcohol," said Hill.

The cause of Little's death has not yet been revealed. Autopsy results are pending and could take up to eight weeks to complete.

Little graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas a&m universitycollege studentstudent diestexas newsCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STUDENT DIES
Rutgers student dies at frat house
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
High school football player dies during summer workout
17-year-old girl dies during high school band practice
More student dies
Top Stories
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Your song could be the new 'Don't Mess with Texas' theme
Veteran job fair to hire hundreds in downtown Houston
Kim Kardashian West gets a seat at White House meeting
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
ROYAL BEAUTY: Meghan Markle is People's 'Best Dressed Woman'
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Show More
Widow of workplace shooting victim sues employer for $25M
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Ex-Pearland police sgt accused of invasive visual recording
13-year-old wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
More News