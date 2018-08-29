Texas A & M freshman from Houston dies after seizure

Authorities are looking into the death of an 18-year-old Texas A&M freshman from Houston who died after having a seizure in his dormitory room.The College Station Fire Department was called to Joe Little's dorm room just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Little was transported to the hospital, where he later died."It's super crazy cause he could have been one of my friends that I got to know throughout the year," said Texas A&M student Jake Bryans. "One of my friends knew him and it really makes you think about what's going on and have a different perspective on school and life."The semester had just started at Texas A&M. Friends say Little, who graduated from St. Thomas High School, was a good man.Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Rick Hill says the seizure came as a shock. Hill says Little didn't have a history of seizures."In deaths like this that are unexpected or unattended, I would order an autopsy and I did order an autopsy after the organ donation in this case. I would say that nothing at this point, points to drugs or alcohol," said Hill."It's terrible to hear just knowing what his family is going to go through," said Sam Harrison, an A&M student.An autopsy is expected to be completed in six to eight weeks, to determine the cause of death.Little was an organ donor.