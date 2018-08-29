HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas A & M freshman from Houston dies after seizure

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas A & M campus shocked by death of freshman from Houston

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking into the death of an 18-year-old Texas A&M freshman from Houston who died after having a seizure in his dormitory room.

The College Station Fire Department was called to Joe Little's dorm room just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Little was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

"It's super crazy cause he could have been one of my friends that I got to know throughout the year," said Texas A&M student Jake Bryans. "One of my friends knew him and it really makes you think about what's going on and have a different perspective on school and life."

The semester had just started at Texas A&M. Friends say Little, who graduated from St. Thomas High School, was a good man.

Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Rick Hill says the seizure came as a shock. Hill says Little didn't have a history of seizures.

"In deaths like this that are unexpected or unattended, I would order an autopsy and I did order an autopsy after the organ donation in this case. I would say that nothing at this point, points to drugs or alcohol," said Hill.

"It's terrible to hear just knowing what his family is going to go through," said Sam Harrison, an A&M student.

An autopsy is expected to be completed in six to eight weeks, to determine the cause of death.

Little was an organ donor.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoustonCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New age recommendations for teens seeking plastic surgery
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
HCSO deputy accused of driving drunk with child in car
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
1 killed in crash after Jeep slams into car on East Freeway
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
Tropical downpours soak parts of Houston area
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Show More
Street to be named after Barack Obama
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Astros send pitcher Charlie Morton to 10-day disabled list
Worker taken to hospital after getting arm stuck in machine
US Soccer star and TX native Clint Dempsey retires
More News