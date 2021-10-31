deadly shooting

1 killed, 8 others hurt in shooting at Halloween party in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and at least eight others were hurt in a shooting at a Halloween party in northeast Texas, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at a large party consisting of about 200 people in Texarkana.

The video above was shared with ABC13 from the scene.

Officers taped off a large area as they continued their investigation. They did not say whether the shooter walked in or if they were attending the party prior to the shots being fired.
