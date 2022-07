ABC13 town hall highlights inequalities facing Texans with disabilities

Angel Ponce, Houston Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities director

Chase Bearden, Coalition of Texans with Disabilities deputy executive director

Dennis Borel, Coalition of Texans with Disabilities executive director

Judy Blake, Family-to-Family Network training coordinator

Jolene Sanders-Foster, Coalition of Texans with Disabilities

Talana Townsend, Visually Impaired Advocates president

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While one in every four Texans has a disability, this community faces obstacles to health care access, mobility and independent living that some take for granted.Thursday, Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson gathered experts for a town hall to examine issues facing Texans with disabilities, and how together we can address concerns for their well-being.We all can play a role in supporting more inclusive communities and programs to help people with or at risk for disabilities stay healthy and active.According to CDC data , 5,435,500 Texas adults have a disability, impacting their mobility, cognition, hearing, vision, ability to live independently, or to care for themselves. That's 26% of our state's population.Texans with disabilities are at greater risk for a variety of comorbidities, including 40% more likely to have depression, 42% more likely to have obesity, 18% more likely to have diabetes, and 10% more likely to have heart disease.All the while, disabled Texans face a variety of disparities related to health care, education and even access to their right to vote.The Coalition of Texans with Disabilities reports rising out-of-pocket health care costs for consumers have skyrocketed 111% since 2010, compared to a 19% rise in inflation. The group said this issue significantly impacts Texans with complex chronic conditions and rare diseases.Meanwhile, youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities are three times more likely to experience trauma and abuse.Compared to the state average of 5.4%, students in special education in Texas drop out at higher rates (8.2%) than nearly any other group, with the exception of English learners (12.9%), according to TEA data With the gubernatorial election approaching in November, disability rights advocates are now working to address the fallout from a new Texas law that limits assistance to voters with disabilities. Anyone found in violation of Senate Bill 1, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021, could face criminal penalties.