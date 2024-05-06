Identical twins Jadon and Jaxon Janke sign with Texans after going unselected in 2024 NFL Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Same position. Same family. Same team.

"To be able to do this with my twin brother here - it's unbelievable," Jadon Janke told ABC13.

Brothers Jadon and Jaxon Janke recently completed standout careers as wide receivers at South Dakota State University. Both signed free agent contracts with the Texans after going unselected in April's NFL Draft. The identical twins, who teamed up to win three state titles in high school and two national championships in college, will bring some competition to Texans rookie camp - their own competition.

"Trying to constantly out do the other one," Jadon explained of their sibling competition. "Whether it be football, basketball, track and field or baseball - you name it."

"Twins thrive when they're close and when they're together," Jaxon explained to ABC13. "When you pull them apart and put them in new environments separated, I think the data shows that they fall off a little bit."

The twins have played on the same team since 2nd grade. But the siblings' streak was nearly sacked until the Texans put some dough behind their desire to sign the brothers as a package deal.

"So actually, right before we both agreed to go to the Texans, Jaxon was getting a deal from Seattle," Jadon shared. "He was about to kind of finalize that."

"Our agent told us he hasn't seen a deal like this proposed in his entire time being an agent - which is over 20 years," Jaxon said of the twins' agreement to sign with the Texans. "Our mom especially was ecstatic that we were going to go together."

But even though her youngest of seven children will start their NFL careers together, Mom is still a bit disappointed - as are other supporters of the Janke twins. They can't find any Texans merchandise in South Dakota!

"A lot of our family's been looking, and we can't find anything anywhere," Jaxon said smiling.

Now that they're taking part in rookie minicamp, the team's two players in the same position with the same name hope to help the Texans make a name for themselves in South Dakota.

