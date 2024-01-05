Andre Johnson hosting official watch party for Texans-Colts regular-season finale

The Texans-Colts high stakes, regular season finale is on ABC13 Saturday at 7 p.m.

Here's what to know about the Texans' big weekend and how you can get into a watch party hosted by former Texan Andre Johnson!

Here's what to know about the Texans' big weekend and how you can get into a watch party hosted by former Texan Andre Johnson!

Here's what to know about the Texans' big weekend and how you can get into a watch party hosted by former Texan Andre Johnson!

Here's what to know about the Texans' big weekend and how you can get into a watch party hosted by former Texan Andre Johnson!

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- You can watch the Houston Texans battle for a playoff spot in primetime versus the Indianapolis Colts amid other fans and maybe even in the company of a former star wide receiver for the team.

Andre Johnson, who was recently named a pro football Hall of Fame finalist, will host the official watch party at Southside Sporting Club at 11110 W. Airport Blvd. in Stafford.

The doors will open at 4 p.m., leaving plenty of time to get ready for that 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

It doesn't appear that reservations are required, but to be safe, you can still make one.

If the Texans beat their AFC South foe, they'll earn a wildcard playoff spot. Their playoff opponent and game date would be announced on Sunday.

If they win, they would benefit from some help from another rival, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if the Jags lose, the Texans will clinch the division.

As it stands, there's a three-way tie atop the AFC South. The Titans are in last place.

Before adding hosting duties to his résumé, Johnson spent 12 seasons with the Texans (2003-14), becoming the all-time leader in nearly every category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

He's also the inaugural member in the Texans' Ring of Honor. He was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third consecutive year.

Watch more: Former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph stops by ABC13 ahead of regular-season finale