Texans secure playoff spot for 1st time since 2019, divisional fate rests on Sunday's game outcome

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Excitement is reaching an all-time high in Houston as the Texans clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Now, fans are turning their attention to the outcome of the upcoming Jaguars vs. Titans game set for Sunday at noon. This crucial matchup will determine the Texans' wildcard round opponent and the location of the game. The looming question remains: will Texans defend their turf in Houston or play in another city?

Adding to the suspense, the aftermath of the Jaguars vs. Titans game will also reveal the winner of the AFC South division. If the Jaguars lose, the Texans will be the AFC South champions. If the Jaguars win, they'll take the division title.

Following the conclusion of the final Sunday Night Football game of the day, the NFL will unveil the official playoffs schedule.