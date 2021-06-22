coronavirus help

With jobless Texans losing access to unemployment benefits, some in rural areas can't find jobs

By Justin Dehn, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

Unemployed Texas are wondering if extra $300 in benefits will end early

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott said that after June 26, Texas will opt out of extra federal assistance for unemployed Texans as a result of the pandemic. Abbott also cut off another initiative, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which extended jobless aid to gig workers, self-employed people and others who aren't traditionally covered by unemployment insurance.

SEE RELATED STORY: Gov. Abbott to end $300-a-week unemployment benefit for Texans

Jobless Texans will lose access to all additional federal unemployment aid - including a $300-per-week supplemental benefit. Abbott's office said the decision was made to focus on connecting unemployed Texans with jobs instead of paying them unemployment benefits.

"The number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits," Abbott said.

RELATE: HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

Kayla Richardson is an unemployed home health care worker who lives in Paducah, a town of roughly 1,000 people that's about 125 miles north east of Lubbock. She says open jobs aren't as easy to come by in smaller communities. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

RELATED: Brazoria County residents to have an opportunity for rental assistance

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexastexas newsmoneygreg abbottcoronavirus helpdisaster reliefcoronavirus pandemicpoliticsjobscovid 19
CORONAVIRUS HELP
If you need help with childcare, new programs can help you
Time running out for Harris County COVID vaccine incentive program
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Fort Bend County launches new 'Get Hired' program
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News