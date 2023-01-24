Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: Can it work for long COVID?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent CDC survey estimated one in 13 American adults have long COVID, meaning they have symptoms three or more months after first contracting the virus.

Long COVID can be debilitating for many sufferers, and now some are turning to a medical treatment plan that hasn't been approved by the FDA, but, according to some doctors, shows promising signs.

Patients enter a hyperbaric oxygen chamber where they will be breathing in pure oxygen in a pressurized space. Imagine oxygen being pushed into places that need it.

"Honestly, I was so desperate," patient Amanda Ballenger said with a laugh. "If you had told me to take ayahuasca, I probably would have."

Ballenger believes she got COVID-19 in December 2021. It was mild, but three months later, she was exhausted and weak, unable to even feed herself.

"I can't even explain how bad it was. It was horrific. I would kind of claw myself out of the sofa and to the car to make doctors' appointments, but I wasn't able to even drive myself," she explained. "It was really hard on both of my boys to see their mom like that."

Ballenger says doctors told her she had long haul COVID, but, because the diagnosis is so new, they didn't have many treatments to offer. So, she did exactly what most doctors will tell you not to do. Ballenger started looking online.

