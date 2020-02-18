HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

Here's our list of opportunities in the Houston area that we update daily:
05/06/20
Conroe ISD is joining the growing list of school districts to host a Vitual Job Fair.
it's happening through May 15th. You'll need to first apply online and then upload a video. You can find all the info you need here https://www.conroeisd.net/department/hr/virtual-job-fair/
05/04/20
If you're a teacher and looking for work, Katy ISD is kicking off its virtual job fair.
You'll need to submit your registration by Tuesday on the district's website.
Along with completing an application, you'll also need to hold a current Texas teaching certification or have completed all TEA/SBEC content exams necessary for the teaching position you are seeking.
Selected applicants will have job interviews over Zoom starting Wednesday.
To learn more about the requirements, visit the Katy ISD Job Fairs page.
05/01/20
John Moore is hiring expert licensed plumber technicians, HVAC technicians and electricians who want to "Be Moore and Do Moore" for Houstonians. For displaced and qualified technicians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 orders and concerns, John Moore Services is busy and ready to hire. Consistently ranked as a top workplace by numerous lists for more than 50 years, John Moore Services takes great care of employees by providing a workplace and culture that respects, supports, and celebrates each team member.
05/1/20
Lexis Florist is hiring delivery drivers for Mother's Day. Call (713) 774-8080 for details.
04/30/20
JobSparx is a Houston local Jobsite with hundreds of active jobs posted for Houston and the surrounding area.
*Empower Pharmacy is hiring Clinic Support Representatives for their customer service department.
They are also hiring an SEO Specialist.
Argos is hiring Class A CDL Driver, Class B CDL Driver full time, paid weekly, weekly load bonuses, annual performance bonuses.
National L.S. is hiring Warehouse - Freight Handlers no experience necessary!
These are all hiring NOW. Their jobs, along with more detailed information about the positions, are currently on our website along with all the information candidates need to apply. Of course they can call or contact jobSparx if they need any additional information or have any trouble with the application process.
Big River Waterpark announces they are hiring 400 employees for their new grand opening date set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 25th - 27th. These positions range from lifeguards, cashiers, Maintenance Techs and more.
04/28/20
Harmony Public Schools Virtual Teacher Job Fair
April 27th - May 8th
Eighteen36 and Roadster Grill, is hiring servers, bartenders, barbacks and delivery drivers. They are trying to prioritize those who work in the hospitality industry and have lost jobs! In order to apply you are asked to call 832-831-7050 and schedule an interview.
Chili's Restaurant is hiring a Line Cook at their location on 7408 South Sam Houston Pkwy
MDR Staffing - Bilingual Leasing Agent you can send your resume to info@mrdstaffing.com or give them a call at 713-999-1280.
TMD Staffing - is looking for several candidates for a list of open positions including:
Electricians, $15/hr
Plumbers, $13-15/hr
Carpenters, $15-16.hr
Carpenter Helpers, $13-$14/hr
Assemblers, $11/hr
Candidates must pass a drug screen and background check. Spanish-speaking only is ok. Temp-to-Hire positions. Worksite in Pasadena Hobby Area.
04/24/20
Harris County is accepting applications for posted positions including Mechanics, Librarians, Administrative, Technical, and Engineering Positions. Interested Candidates can review the complete list of posted positions on our Career Site.
04/23/20
Meador Staffing Services has these jobs available now:
Chemical Loader - $18
Location: Houston, 77015
Industrial Forklift
Loading & Unloading
Lifting & Packaging Product
Rotating Shifts
Comfortable working inside and outside
Shop Helper- $13.50
Location: Houston, 77087
Sit down forklift
Cutting industrial hoses
Excellent with math and measuring tools
Works well with a team
Day shifts
Shop Assembly- $18-$21 (D.O.E.)
Location: Houston, 77029
Heat Exchanger bundle assembly
5+ years of direct work with heat exchanger bundles
ASME fabrication code knowledge
Day shifts, some weekends as needed
Logistics Customer Service - $15
Location: Deer Park/LaPorte
Logistics
Customer Service
Shipping and Receiving
Good Communication Skills
General knowledge of carriers
Computer literate
Bank Teller - $12.50 - $14
Location: Alvin
6 months Teller experience
6 months Customer Service experience
Controller - $85,000 annually
Location: Pasadena
4 years in similar role
Small company/family environment
Accounts Receivable Controller - $50,000 - $65,000 annually
Location: Pasadena
Excellent Excel skills
SAP experience
Minimum Associates Degree
Treasury Accountant - $45,000 - $53,000 annually
Location: Houston/Ship Channel area
Degreed
Strong understanding of debits and credits
Hazmat Reach Forklift - $14.00
Location: Pasadena/LaPorte
Must have strong, recent Reach forklift experience handling Hazmat.
Loading/unloading product from trucks
Checking Inventory
Wrapping/staging product
Must have steel toe shoes and safety vest
1st Shift - 6AM-3PM. Must be flexible; could be overtime
Bilingual Warehouse Sanitation -$12.00
Location: Baytown
Sweeping
Mopping
Vacuuming
Restrooms
Trash pickup outside building
Must have steel toe shoes
1st shift; 7AM-4PM; Must be flexible; could be overtime
Warehouse General Labor - $11.00
Location: Kemah
Entry Level; great company to get your foot in the door.
Responsibilities will include cutting and welding small parts in a non-climate controlled warehouse. Client will train on welding portion of job.
1st shift - 6AM-2:30PM; Must be flexible; could be overtime
Must have steel toe shoes
Bank Teller - $12.00
Location: Galveston
Serve customers; walk-in and drive-in in a courteous and professional manner by processing a variety of transactions; deposits, withdrawals, checks, money orders, traveler's checks, selling and redeeming bonds; ensures all necessary information is in place prior to completing transactions.
Follow bank policies and procedures
Counsel new and existing customers on all branch financial services
Maintain and balance cash drawers on a daily basis
Process commercial bags, mail in deposits and night drop
Verify all strapped money form money shipment and/or customer deposits
Prepare current transaction reports
Perform other duties as assigned by management
Must have at least 2 years of bank teller experience
Vault Teller experience is a plus but not a necessity
Treasury Analyst - $53,000 annually
Location: Memorial City
Degreed
Assistant Controller - $115,000 annually
Location: Hobby Airport Area
Manufacturing experience
Payroll Manager - $90,000 annually
Location: Greenway Plaza
Degreed
Process Engineer - $130,000 annually
Location: Beaumont
Chemical Plant experience
Batch
Technical Sales - $90,000 annually
Location: Pearland
Manufacturing
Accountant - $65,000 annually
Location: Hobby Airport Area
Degreed
Controller/Accounting Manager - $85,000 annually
Location: Hobby Airport Area
Degreed or Non-Degreed
04/22/20
The following jobs are available through Workforce Solutions:
- LVN Medication Supervisor at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Katy- $22.00/hr
- Bilingual Interpreter at CyraCom International in southwest Houston- $13.00/hr
- Service Coordinator at Envirotrol Pest Solutions Inc. in southwest Houston- $12.00- $16.00/hr
- Caregiver at Essence Health Care in southwest Houston- $8.50/hr
- Delivery Driver at HPV Staff LLC in southwest Harris County- $9.00- $14.00/hr
- Sr. Software Engineer at ITG Technologies Inc.in southwest Houston- $128,482/yr
- Paramedic at K&K Best Care Ambulance Inc. Et Al in southwest Harris County- $23.00/hr
- EMT Basic at K&K Best Care Ambulance Inc. Et Al in southwest Harris County- $14.00- $15.00/hr
- Machine Operator at Kik International in Houston's south side- $13.43/hr
- Quality Assurance Tech at Kik International in Houston's south side- $16.04/hr
- Heavy Equipment Mechanic at Kinloch Equipment in Pasadena- $20,000- $25,000/yr
- Certified Nursing Assistant at Lawrence Street Health Care Center in Tomball- $11.00- $13.00/hr
- HVAC Installer at MC Henry Mechanical in southwest Houston- $20,000- $24,000/yr
- Construction Laborer at Memco Solutions Inc. in downtown Houston- $10.00- $13.00/hr
- Mechanic at METRO in downtown Houston- $20.00-$26.00/hr
- Driver at METRO in downtown Houston- $16.00/hr
- Broom Sweeper Operator at Mister Sweeper in Harris County- $15.00/hr
- Receptionist at Realistic Medical Clinic LLC in Houston's south side- $12.00/hr
- Driver at Residential Recycling in Tomball- $160/day
- Helper Trash Collector at Residential Recycling in Tomball- $105-$150/day
- Maintenance Technician at San Jacinto River Authority in Conroe- $20.00- $30.00/hr
- Builder Service Rep at Texas Tile Services in northwest Houston- $14.00- $15.00/hr
- Operation manager at Texas Waste Control in Wharton- $40,000- $50,000/yr
- Roll-off Dumpster Driver at Texas Waste Control in Wharton- $15.00 - $18.00/hr
- Heavy Equipment Operator at Texas Waste Control in Wharton- $13.00- $16.00/hr
- General Manager at Wing Stop in Fort Bend County- $36,000- $38,000/yr
- Service Tech at Vista Air Services in southwest Houston- $18.000/hr DOE
For more information, visit Workforce Solutions' Facebook Page.
HostGator, An Endurance International Group Company
Positions: Web Advisor/Technical Support Representative
Skills:
o Experience selling and servicing internet web applications or services to small businesses and consumers. This includes having a strong ability to build rapport with clients.
o Knowledge of internet, website technologies, social media, and/or small business is highly preferred. However, a strong desire to learn these items will also be considered.
o You can type a minimum of 35-45 WPM
o Ability to interact and communicate effectively cross-functionally and with various levels of the organization
o Ability to diagnose and solve problems with varying complexity, using multiple tools and systems
o Ability to deliver stellar customer service while troubleshooting a technical support call
o Prior experience selling web products or services to small businesses (a plus but not required)
Pay: $15.25
New York Life Insurance Company at the Houston General Office is currently looking to fill open roles in Finance.
Insurance Agents: no experience necessary, high school diploma required, college degree preferred
Financial Advisors: Series 6 Series 63 Licensed with industry experience, high school diploma required, college degree preferred
MBA Fast-Track Management: Must have an MBA or management experience
If you are interested in applying you must email resume to afuentes01@ft.newyorklife.com
04/21/20
During a news conference, Gov. Greg Abbott announced 500,000 jobs are available in Texas.
Gov. Abbott has set up a new online job searching tool where job seekers and employers can see who is hiring at no cost. The tool is divided by region. Job seekers and employers in the Houston-area can get more information at setworks.org.
QuVa Pharma in Sugarland is hiring right now. They are a pharmaceutical manufacturing company manufacturing medicine that is helping in the fight against COVID19. They are in need of a facilities mechanic, supervisor of manufacturing operations, a senior accountant, supply chain technicians, production technicians, and more.
Latino Factor is hiring "Bilingual Route Sales Representative"
Work with important Latino brands!
What does it take to succeed?
o Bilingual skills required (English/Spanish).
o Valid Driver License (USA) and clean background.
o Ability to lift and carry 55 pounds unassisted.
o Comfortable working alone and driving around.
What will you actually do?
Responsible for the product sales and delivery to customers, merchandise and rotate product at stores maintaining a proper inventory with our clients. Negotiate promotions and new products introductions with the store managers/owners.
Perks
o Medical Insurance
o Dental & Visual Insurance
o Life Insurance
o Savings Plan
Text or call for more information: (972) 365-4965
04/20/20
Whataburger is hiring at several locations throughout Houston and the metro area. They are in need specifically of Restaurant Managers. Restaurant managers can earn up to $60,000, depending on the market. The brand offers weekly pay, health, dental, vision and 401(k) benefits, as well as a 24/7 schedule flexible enough to fit life's needs.
04/17/20
Walmart announced they are hiring an additional 50,000 more employees after hiring their original goal of 150,000 people in just one month.
Pearland ISD is hosting a virtual job fair Monday, April 20th through Friday April 24th. You will have the opportunity to submit a job application along with a personal video introduction highlighting all the reasons why you're a perfect fit for the district.
Negeb and Associates Insurance Company is hiring for part and full time positions and will help you obtain your license as well. They offer competitive benefits and salaries. Work would involve calling and setting your appointments, presenting final expense plans by phone or in person, making customer service calls and participating in conference calls.
04/16/20
Douglas Mechanical, Inc. Air Conditioning and Heating is in need of the following positions:
- HVAC Technician
- HVAC Installers
- HVAC Sales (experience required)
- Accounting/HR
- Dispatcher
- Authorizations
For anyone that is interested in applying they can send their information to douglas@douglas-inc.com.
Five Nine Solutions is hiring a Marketing Manager for training, customer service and sales positions.
04/15/20
Addison Group, a staffing firm for the Houston region, is looking to hire positions, including HR Manager, Data Entry Specialist, and Customer Service Reps.
Houston Public Works is looking to hire an Administrative Assistant that could make up to $22.48 an hour.
04/14/20
Fidelity Investments is hiring a Financial Consultant, Principal Software Engineer and Assistant Branch Manager.
PetSmart needs to fill several positions from Management to Early Morning Stocker. Pay varies per position.
04/13/20
The Houston Post Office has immediate job openings for full time Automotive Mechanics and Technicians. Pay is between $43,780 and $59,533 a year. These positions include benefits.They are accepting applications through April 20.
Fitz Roofing is currently looking for salesmen who have great customer service and work ethic. Send resumes to info@fitzroofing.com.
UPS has a handful of jobs available in the Houston area, from Maintenance Mechanics to Warehouse Workers. Skills and pay varies per position.
04/09/20
Park Manor of Conroe is a nursing facility that is extremely short staffed. They are looking for LVN's or Sanitation Technicians. Please call (936) 441-8266.
Flex Jobs is hosting a virtual job fair for remote and flexible jobs available throughout the state of Texas. There is a membership fee to sign-up, but you can use the code: JOBS to get 50% off. The virtual job fair is happening April 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Landmark Industries DBA Timewise gas stations are hiring for various positions, with 681 jobs available now.
TMB Staffing is looking to hire a Lead Supervisor for $16/hr.
04/08/20
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has over a handful of positions available in the Houston area. They are also offering a $5,000 hiring bonus.
04/07/20
Tiff's Treats is hiring temporary delivery drivers at many locations. Delivery drivers earn $15 - $20/hr ($10/hour + tips + delivery fees).
04/06/20
The National Guard is hiring a Fire Support Specialist, Infantry, Canon crew member, Horizontal construction engineer, Aviation Operations Specialist, Helicopter Repair, Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repair, Air traffic control operator, Information Technology Specialist, Cable system installer/maintainer, Military Police, Intelligence analyst, Human Resource Specialist, Religious Affairs Specialist, Dental Specialist, Patient Administration Specialist, Combat Medic Specialist, Truck driver, Vehicle Mechanic, Petroleum supply specialist and Culinary Specialist. The qualifications are age 17-34, U.S. Citizen or permanent resident, good physical health and no major law violation. There is a $20,000 enlistment bonus for eligible applicants
Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center is looking for registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.
04/02/20
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is making every effort to assist the public with providing exemptions for our Correctional Officer Pre-Employment testing during this time. They are hoping that this will allow applicants to continue to apply for employment with TDCJ from the convenience of their home. Applicants can now email or fax in their Correctional Officer application to co4tx@tdcj.texas.gov or fax (936) 437-3111 with the supporting documents, and qualify to be exempt from our Correctional Officer Pre-Employment test.
04/01/20
In the midst of it all, BakerRipley is still recruiting Houston's top talent. Please be sure to share your resumes to recruiting@bakerripley.org. Here are a few current openings:
- Workforce Solutions- Employment Youth Specialist: responsible for providing exemplary customer service to youth, employers, and community partners. Will recruit employment opportunities for youth. Work opportunities will include work site for youth enrolled in the Workforce Investment Act work experience program and employment opportunities from the private sector.
- Summer Youth Counselor: implements unique and high quality after-school summer programming to youth ages 5-18. Promoting leadership, educational attainment, and social development while maintaining a safe and positive environment.
- Weatherization Assessor: provides quality energy assessments for single family, mobile, condominium, townhome, and duplex homes. Completes scope and work orders adhering to program rules and guidelines, building codes, and the Texas Administrative Code.
- Safety & Security Manager: working with the Agency's Safety and Security Committee, the Manager guides the development and implementation of the BakerRipley Safety and Security program. The Program will establish a compliance and risk based approach to protect people, assets and property while supporting community engagement efforts is in place at each facility. The program will promote a safe, hazard free environment and effectively communicate policies, procedures, and safety and security measures, while also providing emergency preparedness resources.
- 2020-2021 Charter School Teacher (Kinder-8th Grade) & 2020-2021 Pre-K Head Start Teacher: BakerRipley provides an integrated holistic education system for families and their children ages six months through eighth grade. The Choices in Education division oversees the early childhood education programs and the BakerRipley Schools, including three community-based elementary schools, one middle school, and a "New Neighbor" school for refugee children - all of which reside within our community centers
03/31/20
ProLogistix , a workforce specialist providing all levels of logistics personnel from entry-level, skilled and managerial talent for the warehouse to senior level executives of supply chain, is now hiring in the area for Forklift Operator(s) Sit down and Stand up, Order Selector(s) and General Labor(s) for warehouses and distribution centers.
ResourceMFG, a staffing company specializing in manufacturing, providing quality talent in production, quality maintenance, supervision, and all levels of management, is hiring Welders and Manual Machinists.
Eclektic Logistics is hiring a CDL commercial truck driver to start ASAP. You can contact them at +1 (281) 236-9855 or info@eclektic.us.
The Houston Police Department is actively hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now accepting applications for both entry level and lateral police officer positions. Cadet classes will begin in April.
TMD Staffing East is looking to hire several essential job positions including welders, forklift operators, and inventory supervisors. For those interested email: jobs@texasmgmt.com
03/27/20
Kroger is hiring 20,000 extra workers across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman confirmed. In Houston alone, there are more than 300 pages full of job opportunities. The company said you could land a job within several days of applying.
03/23/2020
Metro Houston is looking to fill several positions including Transit Bus Repair, Collision Repair Worker, and a Cleaner Bus Maintenance employee.
Instacart, the online grocery delivery service, has announced they are hiring 300,000 employees over the next three months. 18,000 new full service shoppers will be hired in Texas alone.
Papa John's announced it is hiring 20,000 new team members immediately.
CVS Health said it needs to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott. The company also announced it will be awarding bonuses, ranging from $150 to $500, to employees, such as pharmacists and other health care professionals, who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers. Store associates, managers and other site-based hourly employees are also included in that group. CVS Health employees will also have access to the Employee Relief Fund.
Domino's stores across the greater Houston area are looking to hire 1,000 team members. The stores provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while still also offering carryout to those who prefer it.
Leaders from Randall's and H-E-B have announced they are also hiring.
