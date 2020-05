HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

LVN Medication Supervisor at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Katy- $22.00/hr

Bilingual Interpreter at CyraCom International in southwest Houston- $13.00/hr

Service Coordinator at Envirotrol Pest Solutions Inc. in southwest Houston- $12.00- $16.00/hr

Caregiver at Essence Health Care in southwest Houston- $8.50/hr

Delivery Driver at HPV Staff LLC in southwest Harris County- $9.00- $14.00/hr

Sr. Software Engineer at ITG Technologies Inc.in southwest Houston- $128,482/yr

Paramedic at K&K Best Care Ambulance Inc. Et Al in southwest Harris County- $23.00/hr

EMT Basic at K&K Best Care Ambulance Inc. Et Al in southwest Harris County- $14.00- $15.00/hr

Machine Operator at Kik International in Houston's south side- $13.43/hr

Quality Assurance Tech at Kik International in Houston's south side- $16.04/hr

Heavy Equipment Mechanic at Kinloch Equipment in Pasadena- $20,000- $25,000/yr

Certified Nursing Assistant at Lawrence Street Health Care Center in Tomball- $11.00- $13.00/hr

HVAC Installer at MC Henry Mechanical in southwest Houston- $20,000- $24,000/yr

Construction Laborer at Memco Solutions Inc. in downtown Houston- $10.00- $13.00/hr

Mechanic at METRO in downtown Houston- $20.00-$26.00/hr

Driver at METRO in downtown Houston- $16.00/hr

Broom Sweeper Operator at Mister Sweeper in Harris County- $15.00/hr

Receptionist at Realistic Medical Clinic LLC in Houston's south side- $12.00/hr

Driver at Residential Recycling in Tomball- $160/day

Helper Trash Collector at Residential Recycling in Tomball- $105-$150/day

Maintenance Technician at San Jacinto River Authority in Conroe- $20.00- $30.00/hr

Builder Service Rep at Texas Tile Services in northwest Houston- $14.00- $15.00/hr

Operation manager at Texas Waste Control in Wharton- $40,000- $50,000/yr

Roll-off Dumpster Driver at Texas Waste Control in Wharton- $15.00 - $18.00/hr

Heavy Equipment Operator at Texas Waste Control in Wharton- $13.00- $16.00/hr

General Manager at Wing Stop in Fort Bend County- $36,000- $38,000/yr

Service Tech at Vista Air Services in southwest Houston- $18.000/hr DOE

Workforce Solutions- Employment Youth Specialist: responsible for providing exemplary customer service to youth, employers, and community partners. Will recruit employment opportunities for youth. Work opportunities will include work site for youth enrolled in the Workforce Investment Act work experience program and employment opportunities from the private sector.

Summer Youth Counselor: implements unique and high quality after-school summer programming to youth ages 5-18. Promoting leadership, educational attainment, and social development while maintaining a safe and positive environment.

Weatherization Assessor: provides quality energy assessments for single family, mobile, condominium, townhome, and duplex homes. Completes scope and work orders adhering to program rules and guidelines, building codes, and the Texas Administrative Code.

Safety & Security Manager: working with the Agency's Safety and Security Committee, the Manager guides the development and implementation of the BakerRipley Safety and Security program. The Program will establish a compliance and risk based approach to protect people, assets and property while supporting community engagement efforts is in place at each facility. The program will promote a safe, hazard free environment and effectively communicate policies, procedures, and safety and security measures, while also providing emergency preparedness resources.

2020-2021 Charter School Teacher (Kinder-8th Grade) & 2020-2021 Pre-K Head Start Teacher: BakerRipley provides an integrated holistic education system for families and their children ages six months through eighth grade. The Choices in Education division oversees the early childhood education programs and the BakerRipley Schools, including three community-based elementary schools, one middle school, and a "New Neighbor" school for refugee children - all of which reside within our community centers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a virtual interview, ABC13's Nick Natario answered questions and provided information about employers who are hiring on-the-spot.Here's our list of opportunities in the Houston area that we update daily:is joining the growing list of school districts to host a Vitual Job Fair.it's happening through May 15th. You'll need to first apply online and then upload a video. You can find all the info you need here https://www.conroeisd.net/department/hr/virtual-job-fair/If you're a teacher and looking for work, Katy ISD is kicking off its virtual job fair.You'll need to submit your registration by Tuesday on the district's website Along with completing an application, you'll also need to hold a current Texas teaching certification or have completed all TEA/SBEC content exams necessary for the teaching position you are seeking.Selected applicants will have job interviews over Zoom starting Wednesday.To learn more about the requirements, visit the Katy ISD Job Fairs page is hiring expert licensed plumber technicians, HVAC technicians and electricians who want to "Be Moore and Do Moore" for Houstonians. For displaced and qualified technicians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 orders and concerns, John Moore Services is busy and ready to hire. Consistently ranked as a top workplace by numerous lists for more than 50 years, John Moore Services takes great care of employees by providing a workplace and culture that respects, supports, and celebrates each team member. Lexis Florist is hiring delivery drivers for Mother's Day. Call (713) 774-8080 for details. JobSparx is a Houston local Jobsite with hundreds of active jobs posted for Houston and the surrounding area.is hiring Clinic Support Representatives for their customer service department.They are also hiring an SEO Specialist.is hiring Class A CDL Driver, Class B CDL Driver full time, paid weekly, weekly load bonuses, annual performance bonuses. National L.S. is hiring Warehouse - Freight Handlers no experience necessary!These are all hiring NOW. Their jobs, along with more detailed information about the positions, are currently on our website along with all the information candidates need to apply. Of course they can call or contact jobSparx if they need any additional information or have any trouble with the application process.announces they are hiring 400 employees for their new grand opening date set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 25th - 27th. These positions range from lifeguards, cashiers, Maintenance Techs and more.April 27th - May 8th Eighteen36 and Roadster Grill, is hiring servers, bartenders, barbacks and delivery drivers. They are trying to prioritize those who work in the hospitality industry and have lost jobs! In order to apply you are asked to call 832-831-7050 and schedule an interview.is hiring a Line Cook at their location on 7408 South Sam Houston Pkwyyou can send your resume to info@mrdstaffing.com or give them a call at 713-999-1280.- is looking for several candidates for a list of open positions including:Electricians, $15/hrPlumbers, $13-15/hrCarpenters, $15-16.hrCarpenter Helpers, $13-$14/hrAssemblers, $11/hrCandidates must pass a drug screen and background check. Spanish-speaking only is ok. Temp-to-Hire positions. Worksite in Pasadena Hobby Area.is accepting applications for posted positions including Mechanics, Librarians, Administrative, Technical, and Engineering Positions. Interested Candidates can review the complete list of posted positions on our Career Site.has these jobs available now:Chemical Loader - $18Location: Houston, 77015Industrial ForkliftLoading & UnloadingLifting & Packaging ProductRotating ShiftsComfortable working inside and outsideShop Helper- $13.50Location: Houston, 77087Sit down forkliftCutting industrial hosesExcellent with math and measuring toolsWorks well with a teamDay shiftsShop Assembly- $18-$21 (D.O.E.)Location: Houston, 77029Heat Exchanger bundle assembly5+ years of direct work with heat exchanger bundlesASME fabrication code knowledgeDay shifts, some weekends as neededLogistics Customer Service - $15Location: Deer Park/LaPorteLogisticsCustomer ServiceShipping and ReceivingGood Communication SkillsGeneral knowledge of carriersComputer literateBank Teller - $12.50 - $14Location: Alvin6 months Teller experience6 months Customer Service experienceController - $85,000 annuallyLocation: Pasadena4 years in similar roleSmall company/family environmentAccounts Receivable Controller - $50,000 - $65,000 annuallyLocation: PasadenaExcellent Excel skillsSAP experienceMinimum Associates DegreeTreasury Accountant - $45,000 - $53,000 annuallyLocation: Houston/Ship Channel areaDegreedStrong understanding of debits and creditsHazmat Reach Forklift - $14.00Location: Pasadena/LaPorteMust have strong, recent Reach forklift experience handling Hazmat.Loading/unloading product from trucksChecking InventoryWrapping/staging productMust have steel toe shoes and safety vest1st Shift - 6AM-3PM. Must be flexible; could be overtimeBilingual Warehouse Sanitation -$12.00Location: BaytownSweepingMoppingVacuumingRestroomsTrash pickup outside buildingMust have steel toe shoes1st shift; 7AM-4PM; Must be flexible; could be overtimeWarehouse General Labor - $11.00Location: KemahEntry Level; great company to get your foot in the door.Responsibilities will include cutting and welding small parts in a non-climate controlled warehouse. Client will train on welding portion of job.1st shift - 6AM-2:30PM; Must be flexible; could be overtimeMust have steel toe shoesBank Teller - $12.00Location: GalvestonServe customers; walk-in and drive-in in a courteous and professional manner by processing a variety of transactions; deposits, withdrawals, checks, money orders, traveler's checks, selling and redeeming bonds; ensures all necessary information is in place prior to completing transactions.Follow bank policies and proceduresCounsel new and existing customers on all branch financial servicesMaintain and balance cash drawers on a daily basisProcess commercial bags, mail in deposits and night dropVerify all strapped money form money shipment and/or customer depositsPrepare current transaction reportsPerform other duties as assigned by managementMust have at least 2 years of bank teller experienceVault Teller experience is a plus but not a necessityTreasury Analyst - $53,000 annuallyLocation: Memorial CityDegreedAssistant Controller - $115,000 annuallyLocation: Hobby Airport AreaManufacturing experiencePayroll Manager - $90,000 annuallyLocation: Greenway PlazaDegreedProcess Engineer - $130,000 annuallyLocation: BeaumontChemical Plant experienceBatchTechnical Sales - $90,000 annuallyLocation: PearlandManufacturingAccountant - $65,000 annuallyLocation: Hobby Airport AreaDegreedController/Accounting Manager - $85,000 annuallyLocation: Hobby Airport AreaDegreed or Non-DegreedThe following jobs are available through Workforce Solutions For more information, visit Workforce Solutions' Facebook Page. Positions: Web Advisor/Technical Support RepresentativeSkills:o Experience selling and servicing internet web applications or services to small businesses and consumers. This includes having a strong ability to build rapport with clients.o Knowledge of internet, website technologies, social media, and/or small business is highly preferred. However, a strong desire to learn these items will also be considered.o You can type a minimum of 35-45 WPMo Ability to interact and communicate effectively cross-functionally and with various levels of the organizationo Ability to diagnose and solve problems with varying complexity, using multiple tools and systemso Ability to deliver stellar customer service while troubleshooting a technical support callo Prior experience selling web products or services to small businesses (a plus but not required)Pay: $15.25at the Houston General Office is currently looking to fill open roles in Finance.Insurance Agents: no experience necessary, high school diploma required, college degree preferredFinancial Advisors: Series 6 Series 63 Licensed with industry experience, high school diploma required, college degree preferredMBA Fast-Track Management: Must have an MBA or management experienceIf you are interested in applying you must email resume to afuentes01@ft.newyorklife.comDuring a news conference, Gov. Greg Abbott announced 500,000 jobs are available in Texas.Gov. Abbott has set up a new online job searching tool where job seekers and employers can see who is hiring at no cost. The tool is divided by region. Job seekers and employers in the Houston-area can get more information at setworks.org. in Sugarland is hiring right now. They are a pharmaceutical manufacturing company manufacturing medicine that is helping in the fight against COVID19. They are in need of a facilities mechanic, supervisor of manufacturing operations, a senior accountant, supply chain technicians, production technicians, and more.is hiring "Bilingual Route Sales Representative"Work with important Latino brands!What does it take to succeed?o Bilingual skills required (English/Spanish).o Valid Driver License (USA) and clean background.o Ability to lift and carry 55 pounds unassisted.o Comfortable working alone and driving around.What will you actually do?Responsible for the product sales and delivery to customers, merchandise and rotate product at stores maintaining a proper inventory with our clients. Negotiate promotions and new products introductions with the store managers/owners.Perkso Medical Insuranceo Dental & Visual Insuranceo Life Insuranceo Savings PlanText or call for more information: (972) 365-4965is hiring at several locations throughout Houston and the metro area. They are in need specifically of Restaurant Managers. Restaurant managers can earn up to $60,000, depending on the market. The brand offers weekly pay, health, dental, vision and 401(k) benefits, as well as a 24/7 schedule flexible enough to fit life's needs.announced they are hiring an additional 50,000 more employees after hiring their original goal of 150,000 people in just one month.is hosting a virtual job fair Monday, April 20th through Friday April 24th. You will have the opportunity to submit a job application along with a personal video introduction highlighting all the reasons why you're a perfect fit for the district.is hiring for part and full time positions and will help you obtain your license as well. They offer competitive benefits and salaries. Work would involve calling and setting your appointments, presenting final expense plans by phone or in person, making customer service calls and participating in conference calls.is in need of the following positions:- HVAC Technician- HVAC Installers- HVAC Sales (experience required)- Accounting/HR- Dispatcher- AuthorizationsFor anyone that is interested in applying they can send their information to douglas@douglas-inc.com.is hiring a Marketing Manager for training, customer service and sales positions., a staffing firm for the Houston region, is looking to hire positions, including HR Manager, Data Entry Specialist, and Customer Service Reps.is looking to hire an Administrative Assistant that could make up to $22.48 an hour.is hiring a Financial Consultant, Principal Software Engineer and Assistant Branch Manager.needs to fill several positions from Management to Early Morning Stocker. Pay varies per position.has immediate job openings for full time Automotive Mechanics and Technicians. Pay is between $43,780 and $59,533 a year. These positions include benefits.They are accepting applications through April 20.is currently looking for salesmen who have great customer service and work ethic. Send resumes to info@fitzroofing.com.has a handful of jobs available in the Houston area, from Maintenance Mechanics to Warehouse Workers. Skills and pay varies per position.is a nursing facility that is extremely short staffed. They are looking for LVN's or Sanitation Technicians. Please call (936) 441-8266.is hosting a virtual job fair for remote and flexible jobs available throughout the state of Texas. There is a membership fee to sign-up, but you can use the code: JOBS to get 50% off. The virtual job fair is happening April 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.gas stations are hiring for various positions, with 681 jobs available now.is looking to hire a Lead Supervisor for $16/hr.has over a handful of positions available in the Houston area. They are also offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. Tiff's Treats is hiring temporary delivery drivers at many locations. Delivery drivers earn $15 - $20/hr ($10/hour + tips + delivery fees).is hiring a Fire Support Specialist, Infantry, Canon crew member, Horizontal construction engineer, Aviation Operations Specialist, Helicopter Repair, Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repair, Air traffic control operator, Information Technology Specialist, Cable system installer/maintainer, Military Police, Intelligence analyst, Human Resource Specialist, Religious Affairs Specialist, Dental Specialist, Patient Administration Specialist, Combat Medic Specialist, Truck driver, Vehicle Mechanic, Petroleum supply specialist and Culinary Specialist. The qualifications are age 17-34, U.S. Citizen or permanent resident, good physical health and no major law violation. There is a $20,000 enlistment bonus for eligible applicantsis looking for registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.Theis making every effort to assist the public with providing exemptions for our Correctional Officer Pre-Employment testing during this time. They are hoping that this will allow applicants to continue to apply for employment with TDCJ from the convenience of their home. Applicants can now email or fax in their Correctional Officer application to co4tx@tdcj.texas.gov or fax (936) 437-3111 with the supporting documents, and qualify to be exempt from our Correctional Officer Pre-Employment test.In the midst of it all,is still recruiting Houston's top talent. Please be sure to share your resumes to recruiting@bakerripley.org. Here are a few current openings: ProLogistix , a workforce specialist providing all levels of logistics personnel from entry-level, skilled and managerial talent for the warehouse to senior level executives of supply chain, is now hiring in the area for Forklift Operator(s) Sit down and Stand up, Order Selector(s) and General Labor(s) for warehouses and distribution centers., a staffing company specializing in manufacturing, providing quality talent in production, quality maintenance, supervision, and all levels of management, is hiring Welders and Manual Machinists.is hiring a CDL commercial truck driver to start ASAP. You can contact them at +1 (281) 236-9855 or info@eclektic.us.The Houston Police Department is actively hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now accepting applications for both entry level and lateral police officer positions. Cadet classes will begin in April.is looking to hire several essential job positions including welders, forklift operators, and inventory supervisors. For those interested email: jobs@texasmgmt.comis hiring 20,000 extra workers across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman confirmed. In Houston alone, there are more than 300 pages full of job opportunities. The company said you could land a job within several days of applying.is looking to fill several positions including Transit Bus Repair, Collision Repair Worker, and a Cleaner Bus Maintenance employee., the online grocery delivery service, has announced they are hiring 300,000 employees over the next three months. 18,000 new full service shoppers will be hired in Texas alone.announced it is hiring 20,000 new team members immediately.said it needs to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott. The company also announced it will be awarding bonuses, ranging from $150 to $500, to employees, such as pharmacists and other health care professionals, who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers. Store associates, managers and other site-based hourly employees are also included in that group. CVS Health employees will also have access to the Employee Relief Fund Domino's stores across the greater Houston area are looking to hire 1,000 team members. The stores provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while still also offering carryout to those who prefer it.Leaders fromandhave announced they are also hiring.