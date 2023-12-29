Tesla crashes into Fort Bend County home, leaving housefront damaged after allegedly losing control

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a home in Fort Bend County overnight.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash happened at about 1 a.m. Friday when a driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a home at 15719 Beechnut Street.

Occupants of the vehicle were taken to the local hospital where they remain in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not disclose how many people were in the Tesla.

ABC13 camera captured how the crash damaged the front of the house, partially caving in a window. However, authorities reported that no one in the home was injured.

At this time, officials do not believe alcohol played a role, but the investigation remains ongoing.