16-year-old shot in apparent drive-by, shooters on the loose

Shooting: 600 Berry Rd. Male shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers were targets of what police say may have been a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in north Houston.The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at 8600 McGallion Road near Berry Road.According to officers, two teenage males were walking down the street and one of them, a 16 year-old, was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.The second teen, a 15-year-old, was shot at, but not hit.The victims told police they spotted four suspects in a dark sedan before shots were fired.Houston police plan to view surveillance video from the area as part of their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.