Investigation underway after 2 teen boys found shot in Fort Bend County early Thursday, police say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers are recovering after officers said they were found shot in Fort Bend County just after midnight Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officers were called to the area's 1800 block of George Avenue regarding a shooting call at 12:50 a.m. and found the two 17-year-old boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was found in a ditch, and the other was lying in the street, police said.

It is unclear what led up to the shootings, police said, as the suspect was seen leaving the area in a black four-door SUV.

Officials did not provide suspect descriptions.

Officials said one of the boys was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, while the other was taken to Ben Taub via ambulance.

Both are expected to survive.

Police said two guns were found at the scene, but it is unclear who the firearms belong to.

If anyone has information about the suspect(s) involved in this case or any details surrounding it, they are asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 281-342-2849.

