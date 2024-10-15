Teen girl charged with murder in shooting of 14-year-old in Spring Branch, 2nd suspect wanted: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for her alleged role in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Abraham Choukair. A second suspect is still wanted, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said they are searching for 17-year-old Joshua Garcia, who is charged with murder.

Police said the shooting happened on July 20 at about 12:45 p.m. Officers responded to a call in the 8800 block of Hammerly Boulevard. When they arrived, Choukair was found dead with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

Authorities said an investigation determined Choukair was last seen in the parking lot talking to the 16-year-old girl, who was followed by an unknown suspect, later identified as Garcia.

Police said Garcia and the 16-year-old girl were seen running further into the apartment complex.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday, but police said they are still looking for Garcia.

The girl is being held in the Harris County Juvenile Probation with a capital murder charge. Because of her age, her name is not being revealed.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.