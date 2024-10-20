Deputies find 17-year-old girl shot to death in apartment parking lot in N. Harris Co., sheriff says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a teen girl found shot in a parking lot.

17-year-old girl found shot to death in N. Harris Co., HCSO says

17-year-old girl found shot to death in N. Harris Co., HCSO says The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a teen girl found shot in a parking lot.

17-year-old girl found shot to death in N. Harris Co., HCSO says The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a teen girl found shot in a parking lot.

17-year-old girl found shot to death in N. Harris Co., HCSO says The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a teen girl found shot in a parking lot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway on Sunday morning after a teenage girl was found shot to death in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The grim discovery was made in the 17200 block of Hafer Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to an apartment complex parking lot following a caller notifying police that they heard gunshots in the area.

HCSO said the 17-year-old was found by deputies in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there is no lead on a possible suspect.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials did not release any details on the teen's identity.