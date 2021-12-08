Teen in critical condition after being shot in north Harris County, deputies say

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting near the 15100 block of Blue Ash Drive. A teen, possibly 17 yrs, was shot by unknown person(s). Male was taken to a hospital and said to be in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/OtueYvCdA1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in north Harris County, according to deputies.Deputies were called at about 4:56 p.m. to the 15100 block of Blue Ash Drive.The teen is believed to be 17 years old, according to deputies.A description of the shooter has not yet been released. This investigation is ongoing.