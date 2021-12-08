teen shot

Teen in critical condition after being shot in north Harris County, deputies say

Teen injured after being shot in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in north Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called at about 4:56 p.m. to the 15100 block of Blue Ash Drive.


The teen is believed to be 17 years old, according to deputies.

A description of the shooter has not yet been released. This investigation is ongoing.


