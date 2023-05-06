16-year-old shot, killed during fight at high school graduation party in Copperbrook area, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed during a fight at a high school graduation party Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Jason Brown said the deadly shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Majesticbrook Court.

The victim was reportedly a friend of the girl who lives at the home where the party, with about 100 people, was happening.

Deputies said a person who was not attending the party showed up at the house and began arguing with the teen.

That's when shots were fired, and the 16-year-old was injured. It is unclear what the victim and the suspect were arguing about.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the teen with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although details are limited, investigators said the graduation party was possibly for a school within Cy-Fair ISD. Investigators haven't specified which school the victim attended.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made.