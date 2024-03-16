Fight leads to gunfire at house party in Houston's southside, injuring 16-year-old, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the hip while attending a party in the city's southside overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened after midnight on Saturday in the 15900 block of Schroeder.

HPD said there was a party where at least 30 teenagers attended when unfamiliar individuals who no one reportedly knew showed up. That is when a fight allegedly broke out, leading someone to open fire in the crowd, striking the teen.

HPD did not elaborate on if the teen was involved in the altercation or was an innocent bystander.

Police said it is unclear what exactly led to the altercation or who it was between.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK, HPD said.

There were no other injuries reported by police.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic males who may have fled the scene in a blue Ford F-150 truck type.