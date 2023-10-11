15-year-old critical, 4 arrested after shots fired toward officers during chase, HPD says

A teen remains in critical condition after being shot in the neck Tuesday night, and four people believed to be linked to the shooting are in custody.

Surveillance video shared with ABC13 shows 1 of the 4 suspects cut through a neighbor's backyard moments before his arrest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The shooting of a 15-year-old sparked chaos across multiple neighborhoods in northwest Houston Tuesday night, with suspects even firing at officers before their arrest.

A total of four people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds, and a 19-year-old.

ABC13 has mapped out the multiple locations tied to the violent incident, from Pitner Road to a nearby country club and coming to an end in one neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department said it all started at about 6:20 p.m. on Pitner Road, where officers were told the 15-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, ABC13 is told the teenager remains stable but in critical condition.

The motive for that shooting remains under investigation.

Police said a description of a potential suspect vehicle, a maroon van, was put out within minutes of the shooting.

When officers spotted the getaway minivan, they tried to pull the driver over, but he wouldn't stop, sparking an about 11-mile chase.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Boy's shooting sets off pursuit, shots fired mid-chase, and 4 arrests, HPD says

Investigators said the suspects in the van fired several times at officers in patrol cars during the pursuit.

"Our officers did not return fire back. Thankfully, no officers were injured. No citizens were injured during this exchange. But three of our patrol vehicles were struck by gunfire." Asst. Chief Keith Seafous with HDP said.

The chase ended on Ameswood Road near Hearthstone Country Club, where the four suspects jumped out of the minivan. Three of them were arrested, but one ran from police.

The fourth suspect who ran off was arrested in a neighborhood a couple of miles east, on Log Cradle Drive, within an hour after HPD searched by helicopter and using K-9s.

A neighbor shared surveillance video with AB13 showing one of the suspects cutting through his backyard right before the arrest.

The four suspects face a list of charges, including aggravated assault of a peace officer.

