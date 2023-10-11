At least one person was arrested Tuesday night after shots were fired during a chase that ended in a northwest Harris County neighborhood.

NW Houston chase suspect on the run after pursuit ends at country club neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots were fired during a police chase on Tuesday night, leading to three arrests and one person remaining at large.

The Houston Police Department said its commanders were heading to the 7600 block of Ameswood Road, off Spencer Road near Highway 6, where part of the investigation is taking place.

HPD's preliminary info states that shots were fired by suspects during a pursuit, but no officers were injured.

While police didn't post anything beyond these details, they told Eyewitness News the chase appeared to stem from someone being shot in the 8600 block of Pitner Road at 6:27 p.m.

The chase ended at the Hearthstone Country Club neighborhood, where the three suspects were arrested.

Police didn't immediately offer details about the remaining suspect's description or how all of these scenes tie into each other.

