15-year-old boy targeted victim's parents after man shot in Humble subdivision, Pct. 4 says

The teen was taken into custody after he was found hiding between some houses in the neighborhood, officials said. He reportedly shot at the victim's parents when they arrived at the scene.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in an Humble subdivision on Wednesday morning.

There was a large law enforcement presence at the entrance of the Werrington subdivision on Treashwig Road at Mala Way, near Aldine Westfield Road.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the 27-year-old man immediately contacted his parents after he was shot by the teenager.

When the victim's parents came to his aid, the teen suspect fired shots at their vehicle, Herman said. The parents were not injured.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, according to Pct. 4.

The search for the armed teen sparked a large law enforcement presence in the subdivision. At one point, ABC13 cameras spotted officials from Pct. 4, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Humble Police Department.

After an extensive search, the 15-year-old was taken into custody when he was found hiding between some houses in the neighborhood, Herman said.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Pct. 4.

Officials said the investigation into the shooting will be handed over to detectives from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear why the shooting happened in the first place. Officials did not release any information on a possible motive.

Deputies were limiting access to the subdivision as the investigation continues.

