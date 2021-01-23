17-year-old shot in SE Houston is 10th teen to die of gun violence in 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9795919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mystery surrounds the shooting death of a 16-year-old in southeast Houston. ABC13's Jessica Willey shows you how, sadly, this incident is part of an unsettling trend of young people falling victim to gun violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Yet another teen has been shot and killed, this time in southeast Houston.A 17-year-old is the latest victim of gun violence.Police say the teen was walking in the median of MLK near Orem when a gray Cadillac pulled up and someone inside fired several shots. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.This shooting is adding to a grim number.Ten teens have been killed by gunfire so far this year in Harris County. That's almost one every other day. That figure is higher than the last five years in the same time period.