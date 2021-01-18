teen killed

16-year-old boy dies after daytime shooting in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy died in a daytime shooting in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. near the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died.





According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, several people were inside a room when people outside heard a gunshot.

"The people who were in the room all ran out and left the victim behind," said Crowson.

According to witnesses, the victim was shot in the back of the head while with friends. It is possible the weapon accidentally discharged while being handled.

Crowson said investigators are working to determine if this was an accidental shooting or if this could be considered a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootinggun safetygun violenceteen shotteen killedshootingteenagerteenagersinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
16-year-old shot while attending vigil for teen
16-year-old dies after shooting in Cypress, deputies say
Teen shot went to Galveston PD for help before dying
400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
Man tries to break in to Sugar Land home, shot by woman inside
3 in custody after police chase ends in Gulf Frwy crash
Man steals ambulance; caught ordering at drive-thru, HPD says
All lanes of I-10 East will be shut down this weekend
ICUs are completely full in at least 50 Texas hospitals
Rain and fog linger this morning before conditions improve
Show More
Who loves free things? These events won't cost you
Schumer: Article of impeachment to be delivered Monday
Harris Health System will run out of COVID-19 vaccine Friday
Kashmere Gardens 'cancer cluster' report released
Researchers developing face mask sticker COVID-19 test
More TOP STORIES News