Search underway for suspect in shooting that wounded 17-year-old girl in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is being treated after authorities said she was shot in northeast Harris County.

The scene is unfolding Tuesday in the 22800 block of Pebworth Place. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office said the 17-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound.

Initially, authorities said a possible suspect had been detained. But in a later update, authorities said the man who was detained was not the suspect involved, and they're bringing in a K9 officer as the search continues.

According to Precinct 4, the suspect is described as a Black man wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.