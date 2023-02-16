ABC13 town hall to focus on teen dating violence cases

A domestic violence study by the University of Houston found that intimate partner homicides have doubled in three years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a frightening statistic: AVDA reports one in every three teenagers will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse at the hands of their partners, often suffering in silence.

But, these victims are not alone. This year, data shows nearly 1.5 million high school students in the U.S. will experience physical abuse from someone they are dating.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and Eyewitness News reporter Daniela Hurtado is gathering leaders and changemakers for a town hall tonight at 8 p.m., highlighting the warning signs, and connecting you with resources that can help you or a teenager you care about.

In Harris County, 30% of homicides last year were related to domestic violence, but we seldom consider the tragic realities teens face in their own relationships.

Data from AVDA shows violent behavior often begins in children between ages 12-18, and that women ages 16-24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence.

One in every 10 high school students said they have been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend, according to the Domestic Violence Services, Inc. organization.

They also report 33% of teens in these troubled relationships have never told anyone they are being abused.

We will be joined Thursday by leaders with AVDA, Bay Area Turning Point, and the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.

We'll also hear from a survivor of teen dating violence, who will share her incredible story from age 16 until her abuser was finally convicted for assaulting her.

You can watch the town hall wherever you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."