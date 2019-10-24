Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police

For the second time in two days, Christopher Cross, 18, was arrested Wednesday right before Game 2.
Tuesday, police say he tried to sell three tickets at $400 each to an undercover police officer near Minute Maid Park. Cross was charged with trademark counterfeiting and then released on bond.
Hours before the Astros took the field for Wednesday night's game, there Cross was again. Police say he was arrested with a friend this time, Myree Jaborrie, when they tried to sell four counterfeit tickets, this time at a price of $450 a piece.
PHOTO: THEY LOOK REAL, BUT THEY'RE NOT!
Police are now blending in with the Astros crowd to make sure fans don't get duped.
"Any high-profile event that comes here, there's a problem with fake tickets," said Kayla Ramsey of Midtown Tickets.
Ramsey advises fans to know who they're buying from, always use a credit card and have the seller meet you at the gate to confirm the tickets' authenticity.
"If you have the ticket and the ticket is good and you want to sell the ticket, you'll figure out a way to get your customer in," Ramsey said.
She also suggests having a map of the stadium. Police say the seats Cross was attempting to sell were in section 170. There is no section 170 at Minute Maid Park.
"Whenever there is money to be made, whenever there's a lot of people coming to an event like this, the criminal element is going to rise to the top and figure out a way to make money off of it," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable, Alan Rosen.
To view Minute Maid Park's seating map, click here.
RELATED STORIES:
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.