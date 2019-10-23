Health & Fitness

Astros to fund waiting room for young cancer patients at Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and MLB have unveiled plans for a dedicated waiting room space for teens being treated at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Centers.

The project is part of the MLB's "Fall Classic Legacy Initiative," which funds community projects in communities hosting the World Series. The projects are seeded by a $25,000 grant, according to MLB.

The space at Texas Children's is designed to meet the unique needs of teens receiving inpatient and outpatient care, according to a statement from the Astros.

The Washington Nationals' plan to unveil a project under the same initiative prior to Game 3. The Nationals' project includes renovating a field used by a Washington little league team.

Texas Children's treats more than 4,200 new patients each year at its cancer and hematology centers, according to statistics on the hospital's website.
