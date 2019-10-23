Astros will win World Series, says writer who correctly predicted 2017 win

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2514258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros as MLB champs? See how Sports Illustrated made prediction years ago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3740758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ben Reiter discusses Astroball and World Series prediction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Reiter, senior writer with Sports Illustrated, made a bold prediction when he said the Houston Astros, who were in the midst of a 100-loss season in 2014, predicted the club would win the World Series.What's more, he predicted the exact year of 2017 for Houston's crowning.This season, he correctly predicted a 2019 World Series of the Astros and Washington Nationals. He believes the 'Stros are taking it again.Reiter spoke with Eyewitness News hours before Game 1, explaining that the Astros are a growing dynasty.He believed strongly in the Astros organization and its plan to rebuild using analytics, patient decision-making, cutting edge training, and a dash of gut intuition. That grew into his book "Astroball: The New Way to Win It All."In the book, he dives into the team's strategy for continued success.Aside from correctly predicting the championship matchup, he offered more predictions."The other key is that they didn't go through all those terrible years that everybody down in Houston experienced for that one time shot at a championship. They knew that if they were going to go through that, going through that rebuilding process, the result had to be a team that could win year, after year, after year. And here we are, year three of having really good teams. It seems like they succeeded," Reiter said.Reiter added that he thinks this will be a great series, but he has the Astros winning it all in six games.