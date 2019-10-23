world series

Astros will win World Series, says writer who correctly predicted 2017 win

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Reiter, senior writer with Sports Illustrated, made a bold prediction when he said the Houston Astros, who were in the midst of a 100-loss season in 2014, predicted the club would win the World Series.

What's more, he predicted the exact year of 2017 for Houston's crowning.

This season, he correctly predicted a 2019 World Series of the Astros and Washington Nationals. He believes the 'Stros are taking it again.

Reiter spoke with Eyewitness News hours before Game 1, explaining that the Astros are a growing dynasty.

He believed strongly in the Astros organization and its plan to rebuild using analytics, patient decision-making, cutting edge training, and a dash of gut intuition. That grew into his book "Astroball: The New Way to Win It All."

In the book, he dives into the team's strategy for continued success.

Aside from correctly predicting the championship matchup, he offered more predictions.

"The other key is that they didn't go through all those terrible years that everybody down in Houston experienced for that one time shot at a championship. They knew that if they were going to go through that, going through that rebuilding process, the result had to be a team that could win year, after year, after year. And here we are, year three of having really good teams. It seems like they succeeded," Reiter said.

Reiter added that he thinks this will be a great series, but he has the Astros winning it all in six games.

SEE ALSO:
Astros winning the World Series? How a bold prediction was made years ago by Sports Illustrated
EMBED More News Videos

Astros as MLB champs? See how Sports Illustrated made prediction years ago



Ben Reiter's 'Astroball' reveals how unlikely prediction made it to Sports Illustrated cover story
EMBED More News Videos

Ben Reiter discusses Astroball and World Series prediction



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astroswashington nationalssports illustrated
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
HAPPENING NOW: Gerrit Cole gives up 2 home runs to allow Game 1 tie
Big Astros fan, big Astros 'do: Superfan's mohawk stands out
Astros fan gets Jose Altuve's name tattooed after game-winning HR
Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Gerrit Cole gives up 2 home runs to allow Game 1 tie
Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game
Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
Residents say squatters are taking over abandoned unit
Bus monitor gets 2 life sentences for molesting children
Secret recording ends Texas House speaker's political career
Show More
Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers
ABC13 Evening News for October 22, 2019
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Woman incorporates wine into exercise routine
More TOP STORIES News