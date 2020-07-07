TEA says Texas students should be able to go to school this fall

Daily on-campus learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in school each day.

In addition, all parents will have the option to choose remote learning for their children, initially, or at any point as the year progresses.

Parents who choose remote instruction for their students may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (e.g. six or nine weeks), but will not have to make that commitment more than two weeks in advance, so they can make a decision based on the latest public health information.

Health and safety procedures will be in place to support student and teacher safety.

Some health procedures are mandated for every school in the state. For example, all students, teachers, staff, and visitors coming to campus must be screened before being allowed on campus. To align with Gov. Greg Abbott's most recent executive order, and assuming that order is still in place, masks will be required while in school buildings, with certain exceptions made, as noted in the order. Schools will also be required to follow any forthcoming executive orders issued by the governor.

Additional health procedures are recommended for every school that can reasonably implement those procedures.

Districts have the option to establish a phased-in return to on-campus instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year, to ensure all appropriate health and safety procedures are fully in place.

Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses incurred during the 2019-20 school year.

Tens of millions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies provided to school systems at no cost to Texas schools.

Free online, TEKS-aligned learning tools to deliver remote instruction.

Teacher training provided at no cost to the school system.

Statewide efforts to help bridge the digital divide for students at home, along with other ongoing support.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency has released its guidelines for students' return to school.Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said despite what he described as a "challenging" upcoming budget year, parents will have more choices than normal this year as they decide which school setting is best for their children, which includes the following:TEA is also providing school systems with the following: