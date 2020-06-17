ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall Thursday

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston is seeking answers on how the next school year will take shape, taking a deeper dive on how districts are preparing, and addressing student access to the internet, computers and other technology.
Panelists for the town hall will include:
- Dr. Grenita Lathan, Houston ISD interim superintendent
- Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent
- Zeph Capo, Houston Federation of Teachers president
- Lisa Descant, Communities in Schools of Houston CEO
- Diane Morales, parent and Housman Elementary School PTA president
The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com, ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
ABC13 urges viewers to join the town hall and submit questions online here: