ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presents a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, June 18 (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting how parents, teachers and school districts are preparing for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston is seeking answers on how the next school year will take shape, taking a deeper dive on how districts are preparing, and addressing student access to the internet, computers and other technology.

Panelists for the town hall will include:
  • Dr. Grenita Lathan, Houston ISD interim superintendent
  • Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent
  • Zeph Capo, Houston Federation of Teachers president
  • Lisa Descant, Communities in Schools of Houston CEO
  • Diane Morales, parent and Housman Elementary School PTA president

The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com, ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

