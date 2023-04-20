If you didn't get Taylor Swift concert tickets, shake it off! How you can still get her merch

If you couldn't land a concert ticket to Taylor Swift's shows, wipe away those teardrops on your guitar! The artist's merch drop is happening today outside NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you couldn't land a concert ticket to Taylor Swift's shows, wipe away those teardrops on your guitar! The artist's merch drop is happening Thursday outside of the Bud Light Plaza at NRG Stadium, but it's first come, first serve.

The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., though SkyEye captured video of fans who were lined up as early as 5 a.m.

Parking is $20 in the Blue Lot, so use Gate 9 at Kirby and Westridge to enter. NRG officials say the gates won't open earlier than 10 a.m.

As for the concerts, Houstonians will want to plan ahead even if they're not going.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday night, all northbound and southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the 610 West Loop will be closed as part of the ongoing interchange project. The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Closer to the stadium, another gridlock alert involves closures along the west side of NRG Stadium.

The biggest closure is on Kirby Drive at McNee Road to I-610 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

We've been calling it NRG Stadium, but we don't want any bad blood, so we should probably add (Taylor's Version.) That's the venue's new name while the artist is in town.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo switched it up as a nod to the singer, similar to what other cities have done during her tour stops.

Houstonians can expect to see banners for the renaming starting either Thursday or Friday.

