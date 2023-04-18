Houston Humane Society drops cat adoption price to Taylor Swift's lucky number: $13

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Houston's NRG Stadium on April 21-23. Here's what you should know ahead of the show.

The shelter is offering the special price in honor of the chart-topping singer's three-night engagement at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't let cats' anti-hero reputations keep you away from bringing one of them home.

Shake it off, the Houston Humane Society says.

The shelter is celebrating the arrival of famed cat lover, Taylor Swift, by dropping cat adoptions down to $13, which happens to be the singer's lucky number.

The video above is a guide to Taylor Swift's three-night stop in Houston.

Cat adoptions are usually $50, according to the HHS.

So, if you're ready for it, the discount applies to all cats that have been in the shelter in excess of 30 days. The offer lasts through Sunday, April 23.

HHS noted that the call for adoptions comes in the midst of an influx of kitten surrenders. Speak now if you've been thinking about adopting one!

As for Swift, the "Midnights" artist is slated to star in a three-night engagement of her Eras Tour at NRG Stadium, beginning Friday, April 21.

