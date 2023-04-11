Taylor Swift Eras tour: What to know as singer prepares to bring shows to NRG Stadium

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Houston's NRG Stadium on April 21-23. Here's what you should know ahead of the show.

It turns out Taylor Swift has Houston ties. Her mom, Andrea, is a University of Houston alum.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Taylor Swift wrapped three historic shows in Arlington, Texas, recently, she became the first artist to play three nights at AT &T Stadium.

The next stop on her "The Eras Tour" will be Tampa, and then it's Houston's turn to show up bejeweled, breathless, and ready to belt out "Champagne Problems." Go ahead, see how many T-Swift song references you can find in this story.

But with each show, social media has been flooded with pro tips on what to know, with one article calling the event "a marathon and not a sprint," complete with health tips (yes, really!) for staying hydrated.

When and where are the Houston shows?

Swift will perform three shows April 21-23 at NRG Stadium. The NRG website says the festivities start at 6:30 p.m., but you likely won't see Swift take the stage until much later.

There are two special guests, beabadoobee, a Filipina-British singer, and Gracie Abrams, who is based out of Los Angeles and is the daughter of "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams.

What if I still don't have tickets?

Yeah, about that. Well, all hope is not lost, but fans know all too well that you should be prepared to shell out some cash if you find them on sites like StubHub or SeatGeek.

In fact, for the Saturday show in Houston, a couple floor seats on SeatGeek are going for $2,532 each, while another search of the site has seats going for $593 apiece in Section 615 with a limited view at that.

Now through April 14, Capitol One is doing a ticket giveaway. But if you want a chance at those free tickets, you'll have to pencil in a trip to the Galleria.

Just show up to the Capitol One Café, which is on level 2 near Daily Grill inside the mall, scan the QR code on store signage or a café ambassador's lanyard, and you'll be entered to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows.

You can only enter once.

What time does the Taylor Swift concert end?

You might as well rest up, save your energy, and drink plenty of water. It's said Swift performs 44 songs for three hours. Again, it starts at 6:30 p.m., but there are two other performers.

In fact, some fans have recommended the best times to take bathroom breaks or visit the merchandise line.

For example, Barstool Sports "Chicks In the Office" said they've heard that "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is a good time to make a run for it, while other fans say they have no plans of budging.

Swift's show has already impressed some of the most famous of faces, including former Houston Texan JJ Watt.

"There was no intermission. And she was singing, dancing, entertaining the entire time. 70,000 people hanging on every move she was making for three hours and 15 minutes. She crushed it. She didn't even look tired," Watt said. "I was tired, and I was just sitting there."

"Just the sheer mental, physical, emotional toll that this has to take on your body. To be able to do that night after night after night. City after city," Watt continued. "My hat's off to Taylor. She never took a break."

Are there any surprises?

Swift has confirmed that she'll perform surprise songs every night of the tour. In Arlington, the only Texas stop before Houston, fans said she performed "Sad Beautiful and Tragic" and "Ours" on night one, "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Clean" on night two, and "Jump Then Fall" and "The Lucky One" on night three.

Swift's next tour stop is coming this weekend in Tampa, Florida. She'll be in Houston the following weekend.

It might also be a time to celeb watch.

Actress and longtime Swift bestie Selena Gomez went to the Arlington show with her younger sister.

What should I wear?

You may want to keep up with Swift's costume changes, but fans who have already been to the show advise you should do so comfortably.

That means consider wearing comfortable shoes or if you want to wear heels, bring a pair of flip flops that'll fit in your bag. More on the bag in a moment.

Not surprisingly, a constant theme is sequins and sparkles. Also spotted in the crowd: tulle and cowboy boots, which many Houstonians might already have handy because the rodeo recently wrapped up.

Full-blown lists are dedicated to each *ahem* era of Swift.

NRG has a clear bag policy. What's that about?

So back to the bag. Don't expect to get into NRG Stadium with a tote, or else you'll probably have some bad blood with security who will make you turn around and put it back in your car.

The venue's clear bag policy will be in effect, which means each fan can only carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12" by x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

For the full list of bag guidelines, visit the NRG Park website.

Where do I park?

Be prepared to pay up for parking, but keep your literal Benjamins in the bank. Parking is $40 per space at the gate and NRG Park is cashless, so only electronic or card payment will be accepted. Apple and Google Pay are also options.

ADA parking will be available in all lots.

If you'd rather ride the METRORail in, there are routes near and around the complex.

What's this about Swift's Houston ties?

It turns out, Swift's trip to Houston isn't just another tour stop.

She has some deep ties to the city as her mom, Andrea, graduated from Memorial High School and is a University of Houston alum.

In 2017, ABC13's partners at Culturemap noted that Swift's sister was a Houston-area resident.

The year is also notable because that's when Swift made a "very sizable donation" in honor of her mother to the Houston Food Bank after Hurricane Harvey.

Should I wait in line for merch?

One fan claims that about 90% of the merchandise she saw for sale at the show in Arlington was online, but there were some unique hoodies that were not spotted on the website.

If you're patient, you might as well line up and expect it to be long.

Fans say that a line in Las Vegas stretched for about a mile. You can scan through the official gear online, where you can grab anything from $45 t-shirts to a passport holder and nail gems.

Fans also advise timing out your trip to buy merch in much the way you would a bathroom break.

How about the setlist?

This is what we've found so far. Plan accordingly, and perhaps most important, have fun!

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

...Ready For It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

invisible string

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise song

Surprise song

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

