Taylor Swift and her mother inspire 'Lavender Haze' lighting at Houston city hall this weekend

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to Houston's NRG Stadium on April 21-23. From parking to tickets, here's what you should know ahead of the show.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not exactly staring at the ceiling, but Houston is making peering at city hall at night worth it for Taylor Swift's fans.

Straight off the desk - or chest, for that matter - of someone in the city government, the architectural beacon of Houston's affairs is set to glow in a "lavender haze" beginning at dusk on Friday, the first of three consecutive nights of the singer's Eras Tour at NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version).

There's no melancholia to read into this. Rather, the city of Houston wants to celebrate not only Swift but also her mother, Andrea, who graduated from the University of Houston.

So, what's with lavender haze? Why isn't the obvious red being used?

The hue is a specific reference to Swift's opening track of the same name on "Midnights," her latest album. In short, the term, which is believed to be coined in the 1950s, refers to someone falling head over heels in love with someone else.

There's no doubt that Houstonians are in a lavender haze with Taylor. The NRG Stadium shows are sold out.

And it's not just for one night. The building at 901 Bagby in downtown is due to light up each night of Swift's undoubtedly surreal and dizzying performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening.

