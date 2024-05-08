BARC offering free pet adoptions after storms impact shelter capacity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's animal shelter urgently needs forever homes for hundreds of dogs and cats after last week's severe storms.

BARC said it has more than 500 animals in the shelter right now, with many overflowing into temporary kennels.

Deputy director Cory Stottlemyer said the shelter hit critical capacity after the storms knocked out power to one of its biggest rescue partners on Thursday.

The emergency only snowballed from there as torrential rain kept people from visiting BARC's adoption center through last weekend.

If you've thought about opening your home and your hearts to a new pet, you can visit BARC and take advantage of free adoptions through May 15. The adoption fees are being waved, thanks to help from the Bissel Pet Foundation.

You can check out a list of urgent pets up for adoption on BARC's website.

BARC is located at 3300 Carr St., in Houston. Please call 832-395-9084 or email BARCadoptions@houstontx.gov for more information.

The adoption center is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.; and on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The center is closed Monday.