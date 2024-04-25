Friendswood Animal Control's longest resident 'Sweet Pea' finds forever home

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- She spent two years in a shelter but now gets to live the rest of her life with a loving family.

In Friendswood, congratulations are in order for "Sweet Pea." She was introduced to everyone on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, as she was the longest resident at Friendswood Animal Control. But all of that is changing.

On Thursday, the shelter announced that Sweet Pea had found her forever home.

"She spent countless days patiently waiting for someone to see the incredible friend and companion she truly is. But now, thanks to the kindness and compassion of her new family, Sweet Pea's days of waiting are over!" the shelter wrote on Facebook. "To Sweet Pea's new family: thank you for opening your hearts and home to this special pup. Your decision to adopt has not only changed Sweet Pea's life but has also made room for another deserving pet to find their forever home."