Worker at Giant put sewing needles into groceries sold to customers, police say

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Giant employee allegedly put sewing needles into grocery items that were purchased by customers.

Troopers first responded to a Giant in Lower Macungie Township on Wednesday for a report of food tampering.

They found that an employee had put the needles into bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packaging.

According to officials, video allegedly shows the former employee appearing to insert a needle into at least three known food items, which were later determined to be sewing needles.

Giant released this statement to our sister station, 6ABC Action News:

"The safety of our customers is GIANT'S top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the company has removed some products from shelves at its Trexlertown store. The categories believed to be affected include: single serve Tastykakes, fresh bagged green beans, loose sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes (boxed) and cleaning sponges."

Anyone who purchased grocery items from the store between Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 is urged to check the purchased items for any tampering.

Troopers said a juvenile suspect has been identified and charges "forthcoming."

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call police at 610-395-1438.