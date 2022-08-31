13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance

13 Investigates recently uncovered the tens of thousands of dollars Taste Restaurant and Bar owes the state.

A twist emerged involving Taste Restaurant and Bar in Midtown, a business under fire with state tax collectors and its own workforce. It's a story that 13 Investigates continues to explore.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Taste Bar and Kitchen, a popular Midtown Houston restaurant that has been under fire over money owed to the state and former workers, was devoid of business activity on Tuesday as a Texas Comptroller's Office notice hung at its entrance.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a sign that reads, "The property was seized for unpaid taxes."

In a saga that 13 Investigates has explored over the last few months, Taste's owner, Chef Don Bowie, has been embroiled in multiple lawsuits, as well as claims of bounced paychecks from at least three former workers.

SEE MORE: Former workers and state agency says Taste Kitchen and Bar owes them money

Earlier this month, the Texas Comptroller's Office revealed that the hot spot has not paid $162,872.14 in sales tax. In July, it filed a lien against the business for $14,782.08 worth of unpaid taxes for the month of February, which may explain why owners have been locked out of their business.

In addition, the Texas Workforce Commission filed a lien in 2021 against the restaurant for $10,702.52 in unpaid taxes as well.

Despite the unpaid taxes and lawsuits alleging the owner Bowie is taking money from his restaurants, the business is growing.

Taste Bar and Kitchen announced plans to open a spot in downtown and Sugar Land.

SEE MORE: Taste Bar and Kitchen Midtown restaurant re-opens after closing due to repeat health violations