restaurant inspection

Taste Bar and Kitchen Midtown restaurant closed by health department after repeat violations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Midtown Houston restaurant closed by Houston Health Department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health inspectors walked away from Taste Bar and Kitchen in Midtown Houston with a list of violations that led them to temporarily close the restaurant Friday afternoon.

In their report, a Houston Health Department inspector noted that four of the refrigerators on the property were warmer than the required temperature. They are supposed to be below 41 degrees. However, the inspector noted that one refrigerator was as warm as 80 degrees.

A spokesperson for the health department said they found food that was not kept at the appropriate temperature, equipment that had been red-tagged in the past was still in use, a walk-in cooler that had not been approved, and effective measures to prevent the presence of rodents and insects not being taken, and flies in the kitchen.

The inspector said they also found "soiled build-up" on the kitchen wall and utensil washing area, dust build-up in the bathroom's air vents, and excessive heat in the kitchen.

Several of the issues noted by the inspector were repeat violations, according to HHD.

SEE RELATED: Houston's popular Midtown restaurant Taste Bar and Kitchen employees struggling to receive payment

Dozens of customers showed up to eat at the restaurant on Friday, only to find that it was not open.

The restaurant can re-open once they correct their violations and pass a subsequent inspection.

In response, one of the owners, Chef Don Bowie, told ABC13 that his landlord is attempting to harass him by calling in complaints to the health department.

Bowie is tied up in court with his landlord over disputes on the lease and the property's condition.

ABC13 has reported in the recent past that Bowie is being sued by his co-owner at Taste Bar and Kitchen and his new restaurant, Rare. He co-owns the steakhouse with Texans legend Andre Johnson and singer/songwriter Akon.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhealthbarhealth code violationsmidtownrestaurantrestaurant inspection
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT INSPECTION
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
Police arrest owners over Friendswood bar inspection
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
Pearland restaurants to display scorecards from health inspectors
TOP STORIES
Man gets probation for role in the 2019 death of a 5-year-old girl
Fort Bend Bo. residents worried about power plant amid SCOTUS ruling
City of Houston prepares for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Scattered downpours possible Saturday
Spring man sentenced to 45 years for neighbor's murder back in 2017
Hello, Hector Herrera! Dynamo introduce new star
Woman shot at drive-thru speaks out as police look for suspect
Show More
Father killed and son shot by suspect in Lake Jackson, police say
16-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in W. Harris Co.
2 local clinics continue providing abortions after emergency motion
Bond set at $140K for man accused of leaving 4-month-old at bar
Texas leaders allocate $100.5M for school safety and mental health
More TOP STORIES News