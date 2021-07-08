dress code

Taste Bar + Kitchen supports Turkey Leg Hut's dress code policy: 'We will also be enforcing it here'

EMBED <>More Videos

Taste Bar + Kitchen says it'll start enforcing own dress code policy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Midtown eatery says it supports having a dress code in place and vows to enforce its policy.

Taste Bar + Kitchen on Bagby, known for its southern comfort food, posted an announcement on Instagram Monday saying it supports the implementation of a dress code policy recently sparked by The Turkey Leg Hut, which is located just a few miles away.

"We not only support the new Turkey Leg Hut dress code, we will also be enforcing it here at Taste Bar + Kitchen," read the announcement.

Last week, the famous turkey leg spot released a new dress code announcement issuing a ban on items such as revealing or baggy clothing and swimwear.

Owner Nakia Price released a statement Saturday afternoon addressing the change, saying she's received complaints regarding customers' attire.

"At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests," she wrote. "It's unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest's wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place.

Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide, so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests."

The full policy includes:

  • No excessively revealing clothing (This includes distressed or ripped clothing)
  • No exposed undergarments (This includes sports bras, bras and panties)
  • No swimwear of any kind
  • No obscene language on clothing
  • No baggy clothing
  • No house attire (wave caps, du-rags, house shoes, shower caps)




The policy was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some saluted the restaurant for implementing the change while others deemed the new policy "racist."

SEE RELATED: Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves hefty tip at popular Houston restaurant
RELATED: Dave Chappelle stops at local favorite while in Houston for surprise shows
RELATED: 50 Cent makes himself at home in Houston with Turkey Leg Hut visit
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustondress codehoustonfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRESS CODE
ACLU sues Magnolia ISD over male students' hair length policy
Taste Bar + Kitchen on dress code policy: 'Change is necessary'
Turkey Leg Hut's new dress code policy creates stir on social media
Teen who inspired 'CROWN Act' testifies at Texas Legislature
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News