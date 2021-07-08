Taste Bar + Kitchen supports Turkey Leg Hut's dress code policy: 'We will also be enforcing it here'

No excessively revealing clothing (This includes distressed or ripped clothing)

No exposed undergarments (This includes sports bras, bras and panties)

No swimwear of any kind

No obscene language on clothing

No baggy clothing

No house attire (wave caps, du-rags, house shoes, shower caps)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Midtown eatery says it supports having a dress code in place and vows to enforce its policy.Taste Bar + Kitchen on Bagby, known for its southern comfort food, posted an announcement on Instagram Monday saying it supports the implementation of a dress code policy recently sparked by The Turkey Leg Hut, which is located just a few miles away."We not only support the new Turkey Leg Hut dress code, we will also be enforcing it here at Taste Bar + Kitchen," read the announcement.Last week, the famous turkey leg spot released a new dress code announcement issuing a ban on items such as revealing or baggy clothing and swimwear.Owner Nakia Price released a statement Saturday afternoon addressing the change, saying she's received complaints regarding customers' attire."At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests," she wrote. "It's unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest's wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place.Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide, so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests."The policy was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some saluted the restaurant for implementing the change while others deemed the new policy "racist."