Houston firefighters battle home engulfed in flames in Tanglewood area

One firefighter was transported with a minor ankle injury. Chief Sam Peña said the home has been under construction for three years and was just about six weeks away from being finished.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One firefighter was injured as crews battled a large fire at a home being built on Houston's westside Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Crab Orchard Road in the Tanglewood area, just south of the Houston Country Club.

ABC13 first spotted the smoke rising on Houston Transtar cameras. It was visible from several miles away.

By the time SkyEye flew over the scene around 7 a.m., the home was fully engulfed in flames. SkyEye spotted a dumpster and small excavator in the front yard.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told ABC13 the home has been under construction for three years and was just about six weeks away from being finished.

The fire started somewhere in the back of the home and appeared very large because the house had a lot of ventilation and lumber, Peña said.

The homeowner reportedly signed off on the electric on Wednesday. It's unclear if the cause of the fire was electric, however. The arson team is investigating.

HFD said one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with a minor ankle injury. No one was living in the home since it was still being built.

By the time an ABC13 crew arrived at the scene shortly after 8 a.m., it appeared the flames had been extinguished.