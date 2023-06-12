Takeoff's mother sues downtown Houston bowling alley for not providing adequate security

Takeoff was attending a private event hosted by J. Prince Jr. when the Migos rapper was killed. The lawsuit accuses the venue of "failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of Grammy-nominated rapper Takeoff is now suing the owners of the downtown Houston bowling alley where her son was killed.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2022, outside Houston's 810 Billiards and Bowling. Police said he was in a crowd of people and an innocent bystander at 1210 San Jacinto St.

The rapper and his uncle, fellow Migos member Quavo, were attending a private event hosted by J. Prince Jr., son of Rap-A-Lot founder, J. Prince.

The lawsuit accuses the venue of failing to provide adequate security for the event, and, "failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe."

ABC13 has asked for a response from the company, and we're waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the man accused of killing Takeoff has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged on Dec. 2, 2022, about a month after the Migos rapper was killed.

