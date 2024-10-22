Giuliani must turn over luxury items, apartment to cover judgment in Georgia poll worker case

The decision followed months of missed deadlines by Giuliani, who evaded questions about his finances.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has seven days to turn over luxury items and shares of his New York City co-op apartment to cover much of what he owes to two Georgia poll workers he defamed in 2020, a federal judge in New York ruled Tuesday.

Giuliani must transfer all personal property "including cash accounts, jewelry and valuables, a legal claim for unpaid attorneys' fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment" to former election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss.

The one exception may be World Series rings that Giuliani's son, Andrew, claims he rightfully owns after his father gave them to him as a gift.

Freeman and Moss last year won a $148 million judgment after a judge found Giuliani guilty of defaming them when he falsely accused the mother and daughter of committing election fraud while they were counting ballots in Georgia's Fulton County on Election Day in 2020.

In his ruling Tuesday, Judge Lewis Liman wrote, "The Court finds no good cause to impose additional limits on the time or manner of the liquidation or prosecution of any other item or interest on the list. The only asset that Defendant seeks to protect from sale that comes close to being exempt under Article 52 is Defendant's grandfather's watch. The watch may be distinctive to Defendant as an item of sentimental value, but it is not distinctive to the law."

Giuliani must turn over watches marketed or manufactured by Bulova, Shinola, Tiffany & Co, Seiko, Frank Muller, Graham, Corium, Rolex, IWC, Invicta, Breitling, Raymond Weil, and Baume & Mercer; a Reggie Jackson picture; a signed Yankee Stadium picture; a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt and other sports memorabilia; a diamond ring and costume jewelry; and a television and other items of furniture.

He must also turn over all rights and interests in fees owed for services rendered in 2020 and 2021 to former President Trump's presidential campaign.

Everything is to go into a receivership controlled by Freeman and Moss to satisfy the $148 million defamation judgment.