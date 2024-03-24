1 dead in Indianapolis shooting, with off-duty officer among 5 wounded, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed and five others, including an off-duty police officer, were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Indianapolis, law enforcement said early Sunday.

At about 1:30 a.m. two officers -- who were in uniform but were off-duty -- were at a bar when there was a disturbance in the parking lot, Indianapolis Metro Police said during a press conference.

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect, and one of the officers was struck, police said. The officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, according to police. He was expected to be released sometime Sunday, police said.

He was shot in the upper thigh and suffered an additional shoulder injury that may have occurred when he fell after being shot, ABC News reported.

A firearm was recovered in the parking lot, police said.

Four other individuals were injured during the shooting, police said. All were expected to recover.

The victims included two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, an adult man arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police said, adding that he was believed to be connected to this incident.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.