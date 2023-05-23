Texas Table Tennis Training Center serving the community with more than just a game!

Some come for recreation, some for fun, others to train, many to stay fit, the Texas Table Tennis Training Center offers it all.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In two short years Dylan Nguyen brought new life to the Texas Table Tennis Training Center. The new owner installed professional flooring and superior lighting to showcase the sport for pro's and beginners.

For Dylan it's a labor or love, "I started playing here five years ago. I had a chance to take over and make a difference." That difference, is working everyday to elevate the sport of table tennis in Houston's Asiatown community and beyond.

The Texas Table Tennis Training Center is a meeting place for those looking to train, looking for fun, for recreation or just looking to improve their health.

Magnolia's Jeannie Drake was looking for all of the above. "I called Dylan eight months ago because I was looking for something interactive and fun and physical. He said come on down and give us a try and I was hook."

The sport is perfect for beginners but Dylan is also working to develop the area's next great professional players. 15-year-old Daniel Tran started training at Texas Table Tennis three years ago. Daniel is a member of the U.S. National Team and a three time gold medalist at the Pan-American games.

The Texas Table Tennis Training Center is open for all. Dylan will be there to greet you, "Everyone is welcome to join us, it doesn't matter if you've never played before or you're a pro. It doesn't matter who you are, you're welcome at Texas Table Tennis."