Conquering mountains and Parkinson's: 67-year-old embarks on Aconcagua expedition for a cause

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 67-year-old man is defying Parkinson's disease to conquer one of the world's highest peaks. Tommy Melli from The Woodlands plans to climb Aconcagua mountain, the highest peak outside Asia, in January.

Melli has been vigorously preparing all year for the 18-day expedition to the 23,000-foot summit in his native Argentina.

Melli, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, is using this climb to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's research.

His original target has already exceeded $22,000. He is now doubling his goal to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Despite the harsh conditions expected on Aconcagua, with temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees, Melli remains steadfast in his determination.

At the summit, he plans to display a banner with the names of those who have supported his cause.

To contribute to Melli's effort and follow his journey, visit his pledge page.