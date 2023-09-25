HPD said there was a 3-year-old child present at the time of the shooting. The victim's husband surrendered after a five-hour SWAT standoff.

Man charged with murder of wife before 5-hour SWAT standoff in NE Houston, HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after his wife was shot and killed before a five-hour standoff with police in northeast Houston on Sunday.

James Paul Anderson, 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife. He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a home at 4311 Vista Ridge Drive where a woman called 911, stating her husband, later identified as Anderson, was threatening to shoot her, Houston police said.

The 911 dispatcher reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with a woman shortly before 5 p.m., according to HPD.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman shot, killed in domestic violence incident that led to SWAT scene in NE Houston, HPD says

When officers arrived, they asked Anderson to step outside of the house, but he refused, sparking the hourslong standoff.

He did, however, allow the couple's 3-year-old son to exit the house, police said. The child was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for observation.

After several hours of negotiations with members of the HPD Hostage Negotiation and SWAT teams, Anderson surrendered and was taken into custody.

When officers went inside, they found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the situation stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute between the husband and wife. HPD confirmed that they were currently in the middle of a divorce.